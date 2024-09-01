Actor Adil Hussain received the Anandaram Dhekial Phukan Award, 2024.

After the award was conferred upon him, Hussain expressed gratitude for the honour.

He wrote on social media, "Thank you so much for choosing me for Anandaram Dhekial Phukan award. I am honoured and humbled."

The actor, who hails from Assam's Goalpara is known for his work in several Indian independent films as well as international cinema.

The award is presented in honour of Anandaram Dhekial Phukan, one of the pioneers of Assamese literature in the Orunodoi era who joined the literary revolution initiated by missionaries. He was remembered for his efforts in promoting the Assamese language.