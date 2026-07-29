Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap contribute to Assam CM's flood relief fund

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap have contributed to the Assam Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by the devastating floods in the state.

The couple announced their contribution as Assam continues to grapple with widespread flood damage across several districts, where thousands of families have been displaced and many have lost their homes, livelihoods and essential belongings. While the amount donated has not been disclosed, the contribution is intended to assist ongoing relief operations and rehabilitation measures.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Assam, Ayushmann and Tahira said they wanted to do their part to support families rebuilding their lives in the aftermath of the floods. They also hoped their gesture would encourage more individuals and organisations to come forward and contribute to relief efforts.

The donation comes at a time when the state government, central agencies, volunteers and humanitarian organisations are continuing rescue, relief and rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas.

This is not the first time the couple has stepped forward during a humanitarian crisis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund and supported Gulmeher, a Delhi-based organisation working to empower women waste-pickers and improve the lives of their families.

Ayushmann, who serves as UNICEF India National Ambassador, has also been actively involved in campaigns promoting children's rights, education and social welfare. Through their latest contribution to the Assam Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund, the couple has once again extended support to communities affected by a natural disaster while encouraging collective efforts to aid recovery.