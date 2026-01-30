Actor Devoleena backs Assam CM on ‘Miya’ remark, says Assamese need no explanation

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee on January 30 publicly backed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying Assamese people “don’t need any explanation” about the use of the word “Miya”, which she linked to concerns over illegal migration.

“Dear Sir, I don’t think we Assamese of Assam need any explanation regarding the ‘Miya’ word. We clearly know it’s Bangladeshi Muslim illegal migration,” Bhattacharjee wrote in a quote-retweet of the Chief Minister’s post. “It hurts those who are one of them. Assam is rising with you. And it will be with you always.”

Her remarks came amid criticism of Sarma’s recent comments on the term. Responding to the backlash, the Chief Minister cited observations made by the Supreme Court of India, arguing that his position reflected judicial concern rather than political rhetoric.

Sarma said critics should read what the court itself had warned about Assam, stressing that the language was neither his invention nor exaggeration.

Quoting the court, he referred to a “silent and invidious demographic invasion” and cautioned that continued illegal migration could alter the demographic balance of lower Assam, threaten territorial integrity, and endanger national unity.

“Acknowledging that reality is neither hatred nor communalism,” Sarma said, adding that the state’s effort was “not against any religion or any Indian citizen” but aimed at protecting Assam’s “identity, security, and future,” as highlighted by the court.