Adani Airport Holdings, IHG Hotels sign five-hotel deal; Kimpton to debut in India

Adani Airport Holdings Limited and IHG Hotels & Resorts have signed a landmark agreement to develop five hotels across key airport-linked and high-growth urban destinations in India, marking a major expansion in the country’s hospitality and airport infrastructure sector.

The partnership will also mark the India debut of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, IHG’s globally recognised luxury lifestyle boutique hotel brand.

According to the companies, the agreement will add nearly 1,500 hotel keys across multiple brands and strategic locations in India, in line with IHG’s long-term expansion plans in the country.

The upcoming hotels will be developed across Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, strengthening hospitality infrastructure around major aviation and commercial corridors.

The portfolio will include a Kimpton hotel in Jaipur along with Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express properties integrated into airport city and mixed-use developments being planned by Adani Airport Holdings.

The hospitality projects are expected to be part of the broader airport city developments around Navi Mumbai International Airport, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram airports.

Pranav Adani said the Adani Group aims to create world-class destinations that combine travel, hospitality and urban infrastructure around India’s rapidly growing aviation ecosystem.

He stated that the collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts marks an important step in strengthening high-quality hospitality infrastructure aligned with India’s long-term economic and tourism growth.

Meanwhile, Sudeep Jain said the partnership reflects the scale of opportunity in India’s hospitality sector, particularly in gateway cities and airport-led developments witnessing strong demand from business, leisure and transit travellers.

The agreement comes at a time when India’s aviation and tourism sectors are witnessing rapid growth, with airport-linked urban developments increasingly emerging as major hospitality, retail and commercial hubs.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited currently operates eight airports in India, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport.

IHG Hotels & Resorts presently operates 52 hotels across six brands in India and has a pipeline of 98 additional hotels expected to open over the next three to five years.