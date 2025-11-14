Adani Group announces record Rs 63,000 crore investment to power Assam’s energy transformation

In one of the largest private-sector investments ever announced in Northeast India, the Adani Group is set to invest approximately Rs 63,000 crore in transformative energy infrastructure projects across Assam. Two of its portfolio companies, Adani Power Ltd (APL) and Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), have received Letters of Award (LoA) from the Assam Government to develop a state-of-the-art thermal power plant and pioneering pumped storage facilities.

Adani Power Ltd, India’s largest private-sector power producer, will invest nearly Rs 48,000 crore to establish a 3,200 MW greenfield ultra supercritical thermal power plant. The project, awarded through a competitive bidding process with the lowest tariff offer of rs 6.30 per kWh, will be executed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model. Coal linkage for the plant has been secured under the Government of India’s SHAKTI policy.

The thermal power project is expected to generate employment for 20,000–25,000 people during its construction phase and sustain around 3,500 jobs during operations. It will be commissioned in phases beginning December 2030, significantly strengthening Assam’s power infrastructure and supporting rising industrial and domestic energy demands.

Adani Green Energy Ltd plans to invest close to Rs 15,000 crore for two Pumped Storage Plants (PSPs) with a combined capacity of 2,700 MW. The company emerged as the lowest bidder for 500 MW of storage capacity to be supplied from the same PSPs. These projects aim to enhance grid stability, support renewable energy integration, and provide peak-time power management solutions for the region.

Together, the projects are expected to create employment for about 30,000 people during the development phase.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said the investments reflect the conglomerate’s commitment to the Northeast’s economic transformation. “The North-East is emerging as a vital frontier in India’s growth story, and we are proud to contribute to its progress. These projects represent the largest private-sector investment in the region and mark significant steps toward energy security, industrial development, and job creation,” he said.

The initiatives also align with Adani’s commitment made earlier this year to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Northeast India, surpassing that pledge with these latest approvals. The Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission has already granted necessary approvals for the thermal project, while the Power Supply Agreement with APDCL is expected soon.