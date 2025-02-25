In a significant push for Assam’s infrastructure development, the Adani Group has announced a massive investment of Rs 50,000 crore across key sectors, including airports, aero cities, city gas distribution, transmission, cement, and road projects.

The announcement was made by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati. Expressing his commitment to the state’s growth, Adani emphasized that the investment would not only accelerate Assam’s economic progress but also strengthen its industrial ecosystem.

"It is with great pride that I announce today the Adani Group’s commitment to invest ₹50,000 crore in Assam," Adani stated, reaffirming his belief in Assam’s potential as an emerging investment hub.

Drawing a comparison between Assam’s economic aspirations and Gujarat’s investment success story, Adani credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in fostering an environment conducive to large-scale economic transformation. He recalled Gujarat’s economic resurgence in 2003 and the subsequent launch of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which became a model for other states in leveraging investment-driven growth.

Reflecting on Assam’s cultural and natural heritage, Adani paid homage to the Kamakhya Temple and the Brahmaputra River, likening Assam’s economic transformation to the mighty river’s ability to reshape landscapes. "Just as the Brahmaputra has shaped this state, our Honorable Prime Minister has reshaped the landscape of possibilities for us all," he remarked.

The Adani Group’s ambitious investment plan is expected to create significant employment opportunities and enhance Assam’s connectivity, industrial capacity, and energy infrastructure, further positioning the state as a major economic powerhouse in the Northeast.