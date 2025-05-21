The employment at Guwahati Airport has nearly tripled since Adani Group took over operations, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Compared to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) era, Adani has provided nearly three times more employment to boys and girls of Assam," Sarma said, highlighting the positive impact of privatisation despite initial protests when the airport changed hands.

"Now I know 10,000 people are being employed directly in the airport," the Chief Minister noted, with workforce numbers projected to grow threefold within the next 2-3 years.

Sarma emphasised that collaboration with business interests, rather than confrontation, is essential for regional development. "That is the power of industrialisation," he stated. "A businessman is free to pursue business wherever he sees potential. Someone who has money in their pocket can invest anywhere they want to. No one can stop him from doing so."

Drawing an analogy to the state's famous river, Sarma added, "If we go with the flow of sea and water, it will benefit us. But if we go against the flow of the Brahmaputra, it will only hold us back."

The Chief Minister reiterated his administration's focus on creating practical economic conditions that attract investment. "We are building a new Assam to lay a strong foundation for the future, and create the right environment for our youth to thrive," he concluded.