Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on February 12 carried out a protest in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Guwahati's Chachal area.

The protestors gathered at the office and shouted ''Adani Modi bhai bhai''. Following the protest, several protestors have also been detained.



This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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