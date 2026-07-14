Adani One crosses five million members; Guwahati Airport among eight airports covered by loyalty programme

Adani Airport Holdings Limited's (AAHL) consumer app, Adani One, has crossed five million members within 10 months of launching Adani Rewards, with Guwahati Airport among the eight airports where passengers can avail of the integrated airport loyalty programme.

Available across all airports managed by AAHL, including Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, the programme allows passengers to earn and redeem reward points on shopping, dining and other airport services through the Adani One app.

The company said the milestone reflects the increasing adoption of digital services designed to simplify the airport experience while rewarding travellers for everyday purchases.

AAHL said it plans to introduce a tier-based membership model later this year, offering frequent flyers additional benefits and personalised privileges.

"Five million members in less than a year marks an important milestone for Adani Rewards. Soon, we will introduce new features, expand member benefits and create more opportunities for passengers to engage across all AAHL-managed airports," an AAHL spokesperson said.

Passengers can enrol in Adani Rewards using their mobile number at the time of purchase. Reward points earned on subsequent transactions can be redeemed for benefits such as complimentary food and beverages and premium airport experiences through the Adani One app.

According to the company, seasonal campaigns including Diwali, Winterfest and the recently concluded Summer Carnival have contributed to increased engagement through exclusive offers and curated experiences.

AAHL said it will further expand the programme over the coming months across its network of airports, which includes Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a part of Adani Enterprises Ltd., is India's largest operator of public-private partnership airports and manages eight airports across the country.