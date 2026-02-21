Additional FLC of EVMs, VVPATs to be conducted in Assam’s Baksa on February 24

An additional First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units will be carried out in Assam's Baksa district on February 24, 2026.

The exercise will take place from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM at the FLC Hall of the EVM-VVPAT Warehouse located within the office campus of the District Election Officer, Baksa. The process is being conducted in accordance with instructions issued by the Election Commission of India and under the directions of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam.

The additional checking will cover machines assigned to the 41-Manas and 42-Baksa (ST) Legislative Assembly segments.

The technical procedures will be carried out by engineers from Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Hyderabad, along with trained personnel. The process includes physical inspection and cleaning of the machines, deletion of old data, functional testing, and mock polls to ensure proper performance.

A total of 10 Ballot Units (BU), 140 Control Units (CU), and 10 VVPATs will undergo inspection during the additional FLC.

Officials stated that representatives of recognised National and State political parties will be present during the checking to maintain transparency. The entire exercise will be webcast live and monitored by the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam.