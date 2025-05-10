Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, IPS, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Border Security Force (Eastern Command), Kolkata, undertook a comprehensive review of operational readiness and security arrangements along the Indo-Bangladesh international border during his three-day visit to the jurisdiction of Guwahati Frontier. His visit covered sensitive border districts including Coochbehar in West Bengal and Dhubri in Assam.

On the first day, ADG Aggarwal arrived at Sector Headquarters in Gopalpur, Coochbehar, and Dhubri, where he was briefed by Sukhdev Raj, Inspector General (IG) of Guwahati Frontier, along with senior field commanders. The session focused on current security challenges, including rising tensions in Bangladesh and developments along the Indo-Pakistan border. Detailed measures undertaken to strengthen border security and counter cross-border threats were discussed.

The high-level review highlighted strategic actions aimed at preventing infiltration and curbing trans-border crimes, thereby reinforcing safety across the border areas. During his visit, ADG Aggarwal inspected several Border Out Posts (BOPs) falling under the jurisdiction of Sector HQ Gopalpur, interacting with field units and assessing the effectiveness of the border domination plan. He also evaluated the operational preparedness to handle emerging threats.

Emphasizing the need to maintain peace and security along the international boundary, Aggarwal underlined the importance of ensuring the safety of local residents while keeping the border zones free of criminal activity. He commended the unwavering commitment and persistent efforts of BSF personnel in securing the nation’s frontiers.

The ADG praised the Guwahati Frontier for its proactive initiatives in tackling crime along the Indo-Bangladesh border and lauded the effective and disciplined deployment of BSF troops. Urging the personnel to maintain high levels of vigilance, he encouraged them to continue their exemplary service in upholding the sanctity and security of the international border.