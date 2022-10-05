Adil Hussain, an Indian actor who dabbles in both mainstream and independent cinema with equal ease is celebrating his 59th birthday with his family in the South Korean capital city Seoul.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Adil Hussain informed that he travelled from Seoul to Busan to attend the Busan International Film Festival and currently staying at the hotel Felix with Kristian Jain (wife) and Kabir Hussain (son).

The actor further informed that he will enjoy his birthday by watching an Iranian movie called ‘Scent of a Man’ on the opening night of the Busan International Film Festival.

“So there's a big celebration in a way unofficial knowingly or unknowingly that the universe is blunted to celebrate my birthday. Here I am in South Korea, enjoying myself with family”, Hussain added.

Busan International Film Festival will showcase two Adil Hussain starrer movies namely Anant Mahadevan’s ‘The Storyteller’ and Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy’s ‘Max, Min and Meowzaki’.

In a social media post on October 2, Adil Hussain was seen enjoying Korean foods as he wrote, “1st Day 1st Meal in Seoul. It was Delicious”.

The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) began its 10-day run on Wednesday with a crowded opening ceremony, returning in full force after two years of scaled-down events.