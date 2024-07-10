Actor Adil Hussain shared the news of the demise of his mother and he flew down to Assam to attend her funeral.

The actor reached Guwahati airport at 1 am and his hometown Goalpara at 4 am. The entire family is expected to be at the funeral that will be held later today.

Born in an Assamese Muslim family in Assam's Goalpara, Hussain was the youngest of seven children. His father was the headmaster of a high secondary school. He has starred in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Norwegian and French films.

ALSO READ | Assam: Adil Hussain, Rima Das decry deforestation in the name of development

Last month in an interview, Husain, made a strong statement in which he said he would not have featured in 'Animal' even if he was paid Rs 100 or Rs 200 crore for it.

The actor, who had previously starred in 'Kabir Singh' confessed earlier that he regretted being part of the film. The film's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, slammed the actor for his comment later on. However, the actor has continued maintaining his stance.