A militant belonging to the proscribed All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) surrendered before the armed forces (18 Garhwal army and the 171 battalions of the CRPF) in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district today (August 3).

Devid Brajnayak, 31, hails from Na-Bil village within the limits of Borpathar police station in the Golaghat district. While surrendering, Brajnayak laid down a 0.32 pistol, magazine, and 3 live bullets.

For the uninitiated, the (AANLA) which claims to be fighting to safeguard the tribal culture of the plantation workers whose ancestors were brought from northern India by British colonialists, was formed in the second half of 2006.

The outfit demands Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Adivasi community and rehabilitation of the displaced members of its community.

Official sources, however, indicate that AANLA is not a well-organized group and it does not have well-thought-out aims and objectives.

The Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts of Assam are the primary area of operation for the outfit.

Few arrests of the AANLA cadres have also been reported from the western Assam district of Kokrajhar and Dimapur, Nagaland.

The AANLA is reportedly helmed by its chief commander David Tirkey alias Nirmal.