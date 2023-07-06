The Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam (ACMA) held a disbanding ceremony in Gossaigaon on July 6. Members of pro-talk organisations, including ACMA , STF, and APA, dressed in military uniforms, gathered at the ACMA Swahid Bhawan in Matiajuri Shaheed Bhawan to bid farewell to their military operations.

The formation of ACMA dates back to 1996 when it emerged as a group representing the interests of two specific communities in the state. Since its inception in Sikar village on July 7, 1996, ACMA has played a prominent role in fighting for the rights of the Adivasi community in Assam.

Over the years, ACMA made significant strides towards their goals. In 2001, they declared a ceasefire, followed by a historic moment in 2012 when they laid down their arms at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. In 2016, their demands for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and the establishment of an Adivasi welfare development council were taken into consideration.

As a result of constructive dialogue and negotiations with the government, the ACMA leadership received a request to disband their military operations. On July 6, in the presence of officials, members, and their families, a disengagement ceremony was conducted at ACMA Swahid Bhawan in Gossaigaon.

"We are grateful to the BJP government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah for their support throughout our journey," expressed a leader of Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam.