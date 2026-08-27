Adivasi Students’ Association launches anti-drug drive in Assam's Tingkhong, destroys illegal country liquor units

The All Assam Adivasi Students’ Association (AASA) launched an anti-drug and anti-liquor drive across several areas of Tingkhong, targeting illegal country liquor distilleries and alleged drug-related activities.

Raising allegations of inaction by the district administration and Excise Department, members of the organisation carried out the drive themselves across various villages and tea garden areas under the Tingkhong constituency.

The organisation claimed that despite repeatedly urging the authorities to take action against the illegal sale of country liquor, cannabis and other drugs, no effective steps were taken. Following this, the Tingkhong regional committee of AASA launched a direct eviction drive against the illegal establishments.

The operation was carried out in areas including Kenduguri, Ukhbam, Chwatnibam, Pithaguti, Dirai, Sarjani, Tingkhong Tea Estate and Tiniali, among others. During the drive, members reportedly entered premises and destroyed illegal liquor-making units.

AASA alleged that some youths in tea garden areas were consuming cannabis and other intoxicants, which the organisation claimed was creating concerns over the safety of women and girls in the community.

The organisation said it would not tolerate the illegal trade of intoxicating substances that it believes is pushing the younger generation towards addiction and destruction.

AASA also appealed to local residents to join its campaign against drugs and illegal liquor, stating that collective community action is necessary to build a healthier and stronger society.