The Directorate of Higher Education, Assam informed that the admission procedure into Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses under various universities in Assam will commence on May 27, while the process has already been initiated.

Admission for FYUGP (Four-year Undergraduate Programme), FYIMP (Five-year Integrated Master Programme) and FYIPGP (Five-year Integrated Post Graduate Programme) either through non-CUET mode or CUET mode will be provisioned only through the common admission portal (https://assamadmission.samarth.ac.in/) for all government/ Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya/ provincialised/ government model colleges/ autonomous colleges.

Additionally, admissions for FYIMP and FYUGP in state university campuses and private/ venture/ non-government colleges affiliated with state universities and Assam University will also be provisioned only through (https://assamadmission.samarth.ac.in/) the common admission portal.

The notification also informed that students will get six options for program selection either in the same higher educational institution (university/colleges) or in different Higher Educational Institutions (HEI) (university/colleges).

Meanwhile, students need to mark preferences against the options of programs. HEls will be indicated of the preference given by the applicants.

Accordingly, the merit list may be prepared by the university/colleges based on the student's preference, subject to the fulfilment of merit criteria required for admission to that university/college.

After academic scrutiny, the HEls may choose the range of students for further document verification and preparation of merit lists, following which the minimum range would be equal to the total seats in that program discipline and the maximum range would be all the applications.

The press release also informed that the merit lists, unlike earlier practice, need not be uploaded in Excel or PDF files on the HEI website, rather the HEls will mark the students considered for offering admission by processing the merit list in the admission portal itself.

The students will receive an admission offer message with a URL in their registered e-mail and mobile number for further processing. Only upon acceptance of the admission offer by the applicant by logging into their admission portal, the Universities or Colleges will be able to process the application for grant of admission.

The total number of students in the merit list against each program and discipline will be strictly as per the sanctioned seat matrix for the major program in that discipline.

Colleges and universities will have the discretion to check and verify the Income certificates produced by applicants at the time of admission. Meanwhile, if the Ration Card is given as an income document, HEIs are to verify the income, which will be shown in the admission portal through API from the NFSA database at the time of grant of admission, and if satisfied that the income is below 2 lakhs then fee waiver is to be granted.

HEIs will also be able to view their fee status (received either through Cash or Payment gateway) and the net amount (admission minus cancellation) shall be remitted to the HEI's account upon completion of the cycle of admission separately for Non-CUET and CUET.