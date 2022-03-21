SIVASAGAR: At a time when many government schools have been closed due to lack of students in the state, an exceptional scene has been seen in a government primary school in Sivasagar city.

The parents waited in front of the entrance after gathering applications for admission of students at Town Primary School No. 1 in Sivasagar for two days and nights.

The admission form of students will be submitted to the school at 10 am on March 21. But the parents of the students waited in front of the school for two days to collect the roll forms.

The school established in 1882 has 60 seats in the first class. But hundreds of parents are hoping to get their children enrolled in the school. As a result, they were seen waiting to collect the form day and night in front of the school.

Even at night, many parents were seen waiting to collect forms in front of the school. Some pulled on the mosquito net, some lit incense and chased the mosquitoes, others slept in cars, rickshaws, and spent the night. They had one goal which is to collect forms from the school for admission of children.

Gautam Bora is currently in charge of the headmaster of the school. The school's teachers have said that the beautiful educational environment created by the school, the ability of the students to build well, requires yearly admissions.

It may be recalled that there are currently 1001 government primary schools in Sivasagar district. More than 50 of these schools have submitted proposals to the education department to close down or connect them with other schools due to shortage of students. At this time the educational environment of 1 No Town primary School in Sivasagar has become exceptional and ideal.

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