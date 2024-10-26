Ahead of the Grade IV Assam Direct Recruitment Exam scheduled for October 27, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended best wishes to the students appearing for the exam.

Taking to his official X handle, the Assam Chief Minister praised the standards of transparency and fairness, urging students to uphold them.

He stated, "My best wishes to all the students appearing in the Grade IV Assam Direct Recruitment Exam 2024, tomorrow. The ADRE 2024 has set standards of transparency and fairness and an example for everyone to emulate."

My best wishes to all the students appearing in the Grade IV Assam Direct Recruitment Exam 2024, tomorrow.



The ADRE 2024 has set standards of transparency and fairness and an example for everyone to emulate. pic.twitter.com/aLSS4etMup — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 26, 2024

Mobile internet services across Assam will be suspended from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on October 27, to facilitate the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), according to an official notification. This marks the third internet suspension in Assam within two months, aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness during examination procedures.

The state-level recruitment commission will conduct exams for various posts in two shifts across 28 districts. The first shift, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am, is designated for candidates applying to Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate (HSLC) level posts, with 8,27,130 candidates expected to attend at 1,484 exam centers. The second shift, scheduled from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm, will involve 5,52,002 candidates appearing for Class VIII level posts across 808 centers.