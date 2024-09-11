In a move to facilitate candidates appearing for the ADRE Grade III and IV examinations in Assam on September 15, 2024, the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has introduced 12 pairs of special trains, along with extending services of two regular train routes.

The examination, which has garnered a significant number of participants, necessitated the deployment of these additional services across various routes in Assam. The special trains are scheduled to operate on September 14 and 15, ensuring candidates can reach their examination centers without hassle. The schedule includes details on departure and arrival times, spanning regions like Alipurduar, Bongaigaon, Guwahati, Mariani, Silchar, and others.

Here are key operational details for some of the special trains:

Train No. 05157/05158 (Alipurduar-Guwahati): Departing from Alipurduar at 5:00 PM on September 14, this train will reach Guwahati at 4:55 AM the following day. The return journey from Guwahati is scheduled for 8:00 PM on September 15.

Train No. 05159/05160 (Alipurduar-Bongaigaon): This service will leave Alipurduar at 6:00 PM on September 14, arriving in Bongaigaon by 1:00 AM. The return journey is scheduled for 6:00 PM on September 15.

Train No. 05161/05162 (Mariani-Narangi): Leaving Mariani at 4:00 PM on September 14, the train will arrive at Narangi at 4:55 AM the next day. The return train from Narangi will depart at 8:25 PM on September 15.

Train No. 05175/05176 (Haibargaon-Guwahati): Haibargaon-bound trains will depart at 11:30 PM on September 14, reaching Guwahati by 4:00 AM on September 15.

Train No. 05179/05180 (Karimganj-Silchar): Departing Karimganj at 8:00 PM on September 14, this train reaches Silchar at 10:30 PM. The return trip is scheduled for 12:05 AM on September 15.

Additionally, other trains servicing regions such as Dibrugarh, Ledo, and Murkongselek will also ensure seamless connectivity for examination candidates. These services are expected to significantly alleviate travel difficulties for the large number of students appearing for the examination.

NF Railway's initiative to introduce these special trains highlights its commitment to ensuring smooth transit for candidates, especially for critical examinations such as the ADRE. The full schedule is available for public reference to help candidates plan their travel in advance