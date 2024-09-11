As the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024 approaches, all attention is on the State Level Recruitment Commission's (SLRC) efforts to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations across the state. With just three days to go, SLRC has assured candidates that "there are no chances of question papers leaking this time," following recent preventive measures.

The ADRE, scheduled for September 15, will see candidates vying for Grade III and Grade IV positions in the state government. SLRC Chairman Ajay Tewari and other top officials, including Dr. B Kalyan Chakravarthy and SEBA Chairman Ramesh Chand Jain, held a press conference to outline the steps being taken to safeguard the integrity of the examination process.

Tewari stated that this year, the number of candidates has doubled compared to the previous year, with 11,23,204 individuals slated to sit for the exams. To date, nearly 9 lakh admit cards have been downloaded. He further highlighted the significant increase in exam centres, with 2,305 operational centres compared to 1,100 last year. Of these, 429 have been identified as sensitive, requiring heightened security measures.

In a bid to deter cheating, SLRC has introduced stringent punishments under newly implemented laws. "Anyone caught using unfair means will face imprisonment ranging from three to 10 years, along with fines between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 crore," Tewari emphasized. Offenders will also be permanently barred from future government positions.

Additionally, surveillance has been ramped up, with social media platforms under scrutiny for any suspicious activity. "One individual has already been apprehended for attempting to leak exam papers online," Tewari revealed, assuring that law enforcement is closely monitoring for any fraudulent behavior.

Security measures include storing question papers in strong rooms under 24-hour CCTV surveillance, with exam centres similarly equipped. In locations lacking cameras, three videographers will record the entire exam duration. Candidates will be restricted from bringing mobile phones, bags, or water bottles to the exam centres, permitted only to carry pens, admit cards, and a small amount of money.

The SLRC has taken additional steps to ease logistical challenges for candidates. District commissioners, along with the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), have been instructed to arrange extra bus services, while the Northeast Frontier Railway has been requested to operate 12 special trains on exam days. Observers will also be stationed in each district alongside deputy commissioners to maintain order.

In Guwahati alone, 329 centres will accommodate approximately 500 candidates each. Female candidates will have designated centres where they can retain non-electronic ornaments such as bangles, chains, and earrings. Across the state, over 70,000 invigilators will be deployed to supervise the exams.

The structure of the exam has also been revised, with candidates required to answer 150 questions within a three-hour time frame, as opposed to the previous two-hour limit. Negative marking has been introduced, adding an extra layer of caution for candidates.

Authorities have called for Sunday markets to postpone their operations, while internet services may be temporarily suspended during exam hours to further prevent malpractice. The increase in exam centres has necessitated a large police presence, and special traffic regulations will be in force to ensure a smooth examination process.

Following the Grade III exams, 5.29 lakh candidates will appear on September 29 for additional recruitment rounds. On October 27, Grade IV exams will take place, with an estimated 13.80 lakh candidates competing for government positions.