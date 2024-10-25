Ahead of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) scheduled on October 27, the Northeast Frontier Railway has announced five pairs of special trains for students.

The decision to operate the examination special trains has been taken to facilitate and clear an extra rush of candidates for the examination which will be held in Assam.

The trains which will be operated for one trip each in both directions (to and fro Assam) will aid in the travel of the examinees.

The details of the special trains are as follows:

1. Train No. 05101/05102 (Karimganj – Silchar - Karimganj) Exam Special will depart from Karimganj at 04:00 hours and Silchar at 21:00 hours respectively on October 27. Both the trains will arrive at their respective destinations of Silchar at 06:40 hours and Karimganj at 23:40 hours the same day. The trains will have stoppages at important stations like New Karimganj, Bhanga, Badarpur, Arunachal, among others.

2. Train No. 05119 (Mariani – Narangi) Exam Special will depart from Mariani at 15:35 hours on October 26 to reach Narangi at 05:00 hours the next day. Similarly, train no. 05120 (Narangi – Mariani) Exam Special will depart from Narangi at 15:30 hours on October 27 to reach Mariani at 04:00 hours on October 28. Both trains will have stoppages at important stations like Jorhat Town, Barua Bamungaon, Numaligarh, Barpathar, Dimapur, Diphu, Lumding, Lanka, Chaparmukh, Jagiroad, Digaru, among others.

3. Train No. 05139/05140 (Haibargaon – Guwahati- Haibargaon) Exam Special will depart from Haibargaon at 14:00 hours on October 26 and from Guwahati at 15:00 hours on October 27, respectively. Both trains will arrive at their respective destinations of Guwahati at 18:15 hours and Haibargaon at 20:00 hours the same day. The trains will have stoppages at important stations like Senchoa, Raha, Chaparmukh, Jagiroad, Tetelia, Panikhaiti, among others.

4. Train No. 05456 (Alipurduar – Kamakhya) Exam Special will depart from Alipurduar at 17:00 hours on October 26 to reach Kamakhya at 04:30 hours the next day. Similarly, train no. 05457 (Kamakhya – Alipurduar) Exam Special will depart from Kamakhya at 15:30 hours on October 27 to reach Alipurduar at 03:30 hours on October 28. Both trains will have stoppages at important stations like New Coochbehar, Dhubri, Sapatgram, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Dudhnoi, Boko, Mirza, among others.

5. Train No. 05679/05680 (Jamira – Silchar - Jamira) Exam Special will depart from Jamira at 04:00 hours and Silchar 15:30 hours respectively, on October 27. Both trains will arrive at their respective destinations of Silchar at 07:10 hours and Jamira at 19:00 hours the same day. The trains will have stoppages at important stations like Katlicherra, Hailakandi, Katakhal, Arunachal, among others.