ADSU meeting in Dibrugarh adopts resolutions for student welfare and civic improvements

The All Dibrugarh Students’ Union (ADSU) convened its Executive Committee Meeting and Agenda Selection Meeting on January 28, at the Lalchand Kanai Auditorium of Hanumanbax Surajmal Kanai College, Dibrugarh. The event drew widespread attendance from student representatives across the district, signalling robust engagement within the union’s ranks.

The proceedings began at 11 am with the hoisting of the union flag by ADSU President Tanuj Haloi. General Secretary Papu Saikia followed with a tribute to martyrs, setting a tone of respect and purpose for the day’s discussions. The solemn start underscored the union’s commitment to its values and the importance of unity among its members.

Throughout the day-long session, members deliberated on significant social, cultural, and educational challenges affecting Dibrugarh. Detailed discussions centred on identifying practical strategies and developing future action plans to address these issues methodically.

Topics ranged from improving educational infrastructure and student welfare to promoting cultural heritage and addressing civic concerns such as sanitation and public amenities. Delegates also highlighted the need for greater collaboration with local authorities to ensure effective implementation of student-centric policies.

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President Tanuj Haloi presided over the meeting, which culminated in the unanimous adoption of four resolutions. These resolutions targeted key civic and student-related concerns in Dibrugarh town, reflecting the collective input and priorities of the attending delegates.

The resolutions are expected to provide a roadmap for the union’s activities in the coming months, with a focus on fostering positive change and addressing the most urgent needs of the student community.

The Agenda Selection Meeting, held in conjunction with the main session, resulted in the formation of a new ADSU committee. Senior union members Rupjyoti Borthakur, Raja Gogoi, Manoj Burhagohain, Rituraj Mili, Tanuj Haloi, and Papu Saikia were named as advisors to guide the new leadership.

Their experience and guidance are anticipated to play a crucial role in steering the committee’s initiatives and ensuring continuity in the union’s mission.

A new 60-member committee was constituted, with Priyapratim Sonowal appointed as President and Sandam Sonowal as General Secretary. This sizeable committee is tasked with implementing the union’s resolutions and advancing student interests across Dibrugarh.

The diverse composition of the committee, representing various educational institutions and backgrounds, is expected to strengthen the union’s outreach and effectiveness in addressing grassroots concerns.

The meeting was also attended by Bulbul Dutta, Organising Secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), central executive member Sauravjyoti Barphukan, as well as district-level student leaders such as Labdhapratim Das, Bitupan Changmai, and Bitupan Gogoi, General Secretary of the Dibrugarh District Students’ Union.

Their presence underscored the collaborative spirit among different student bodies and reinforced the significance of collective action in tackling regional issues.

Participation exceeded 700 students drawn from various schools, colleges, and primary students’ unions throughout Dibrugarh. This turnout highlighted a strong grassroots presence and the organisational capacity of ADSU in fostering student involvement in local issues.

The enthusiastic participation of young delegates demonstrated the union’s ability to mobilise the student community and its ongoing relevance in shaping the district’s educational and civic landscape.