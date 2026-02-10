Adult gibbon electrocuted by high-tension wire inside Hollongapar Sanctuary in Assam

An adult male gibbon was killed after being electrocuted by a high-tension electric wire near a railway track inside the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary at Mariani in Assam’s Jorhat district.



According to sources, the incident occurred when the gibbon attempted to leap from one tree to another while crossing the railway line that cuts through the sanctuary. During the jump, the animal reportedly came into contact with a 25,000-volt overhead electric wire running above the railway track, resulting in instant electrocution.



The gibbon was later found hanging from the overhead wire near an electric pole. Forest officials confirmed that the deceased animal was an adult male.



Sources further alleged that there was an attempt by the Forest Department to keep the incident from public view, raising serious concerns over transparency, accountability, and the adequacy of wildlife safety measures within the sanctuary, especially in areas intersected by railway and power infrastructure.