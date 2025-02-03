Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the national capital on February 3 following the Union Budget 2025 presentation, engaging in high-level discussions with Union Ministers to advance Assam’s economic and industrial prospects. His visit primarily focused on fine-tuning the agenda for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, a landmark initiative aimed at attracting investment and enhancing infrastructure in the state.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Sarma extended his gratitude for the government’s approval of a 12.7 lakh MT Urea Plant in Namrup, a project set to significantly boost Assam’s industrialisation, generate employment, and support the agricultural sector. He also provided insights into his recent international visits to Bhutan, South Korea, and Japan, emphasizing the positive global outlook on India’s economic trajectory and Assam’s growing role in it. Additionally, the Chief Minister invited PM Modi to attend the Mega Jhumoor performance on February 24, a cultural spectacle that has sparked enthusiasm across the state.

In a separate meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, CM Sarma lauded the Union Budget for its pro-middle-class provisions and thanked her for agreeing to chair the valedictory session of Advantage Assam 2.0. The summit is expected to be a catalyst for economic transformation in the region.

Furthering his agenda, CM Sarma engaged with Union Minister for Communications and DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia, discussing the "I Way to Viksit Assam" session, which aims to develop an Assam-centric high-speed digital infrastructure. This initiative is designed to bridge the digital divide and position Assam as a technological hub in the Northeast.

Energy security and Assam’s transition towards green energy were key topics in the Chief Minister’s meeting with Union Petroleum Minister, where he emphasized the role of Advantage Assam 2.0 as a platform to harness Assam’s energy potential. CM Sarma also appreciated the minister’s commitment to chairing the session on Hydrocarbons during the summit.

CM Sarma’s interaction with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal focused on "Export Promotion Infrastructure: Potential Opportunities in Assam," a session that will highlight the state's plug-and-play investment ecosystem. Discussions revolved around enhancing trade infrastructure and attracting major investments to Assam.

Taking stock of Assam’s highway projects, CM Sarma met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to review ongoing developments and explore strategic infrastructure expansion. The Chief Minister underscored Assam’s pivotal location in connecting India with ASEAN markets, a subject that will be extensively covered in Minister Gadkari’s session at the summit.

Lastly, CM Sarma held a discussion with Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on developing Assam’s semiconductor industry. Talks focused on building a robust ecosystem for semiconductor manufacturing, a key emerging sector that could significantly bolster the state’s economic prospects.

CM Sarma’s high-level engagements in Delhi underscore Assam’s commitment to economic expansion, digital transformation, and industrial growth. The Chief Minister is set to continue his meetings before returning to Guwahati, marking this visit as a significant step toward reinforcing Assam’s position as a leading investment destination.