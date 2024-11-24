Assam’s vibrant cultural heritage is set to take the global stage at the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025. Scheduled for February 24 and 25, the event will feature the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe communities as its cultural highlight, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“This summit is a platform to not only attract investors but also showcase Assam’s rich traditions to a global audience,” Sarma stated. The event will include a grand Jhumur dance performance, featuring over 7,500 dancers and artists. Each of Assam’s 800+ tea gardens will be represented by 32 women dancers and an equal number of men, making it a spectacle of unprecedented scale.

Preparations for this cultural showcase are already underway. “Master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati will ensure flawless execution,” the Chief Minister said. The performance is scheduled for either day of the summit and is expected to leave an indelible impression on the attendees.

The move follows Assam’s earlier achievement of setting a Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance, reflecting the government’s commitment to spotlighting the state’s unique cultural identity.

Advantage Assam 2.0, the second edition of the global investor summit after its 2018 debut, aims to boost investments and infrastructure development in the state. Investors from across India and the world are expected to participate in the two-day event, reinforcing Assam’s position as an emerging investment hub.

“This summit will symbolize Assam’s convergence of culture and commerce,” Sarma remarked, underscoring its significance as a milestone event for the state.