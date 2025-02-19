Minister of Industries Bimal Bora has underscored the significance of collective cooperation in ensuring the success of Advantage Assam 2.0, the state's flagship business summit.

The event will be strictly limited to invited entrepreneurs and those who have formally expressed interest in participating. General public entry will not be permitted.

Registration for the event, scheduled for February 25 and 26, has already seen 14,000 applicants, out of which 9,200 have been approved following document verification. Only eligible participants will receive entry permits.

To facilitate smoother interactions, special arrangements have been made for entrepreneurs facing language barriers in Assam. Translators will be available to assist business delegates from other states.

Entrepreneurs willing to invest a minimum of ₹5 lakh will also have the opportunity to participate in the event.

With 450 Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings already confirmed, several countries are set to join the summit as partner nations, boosting international collaboration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will grace the event as chief guests, while security arrangements have been given top priority to ensure smooth execution.



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