Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika participated in the Start-up Ecosystems session at Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, emphasising Assam’s commitment to becoming a start-up hub.

During his address, Minister Hazarika outlined the Assam Startup & Innovation Policy 2025, which offers various financial incentives, including seed funding, grants, and tax benefits for both early-stage and scale-up start-ups across sectors like IT/ITeS, deep-tech, AI, agritech, and biotechnology.

He highlighted that the initiatives are designed to create a robust ecosystem for start-ups in the state.

Hazarika assured attendees that the Assam government is committed to creating an environment conducive to business growth. He emphasised the government's dedication to providing ease of doing business and facilitating entrepreneurs in establishing and expanding their start-ups in the state.

The minister also took the opportunity to engage with budding entrepreneurs during a Q&A session, where he discussed challenges and required government assistance.

Further emphasising the improvements in the state, Minister Hazarika shared that the law and order situation in Assam has drastically improved over the last four years, with no strikes or bandhs, contributing to a more stable environment for business.

In addition, several MoUs were signed at the event, marking partnerships aimed at enhancing the start-up ecosystem in the state. The minister also announced that the Assam government plans to allocate Rs 100 crores in the upcoming state budget to support the Start-up department, providing essential funding to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.