Advantage Assam 2.0 projects worth Rs 3.1 lakh crore underway, set to generate over 1 lakh jobs

The Assam government on July 10 said investment projects worth more than Rs 3.10 lakh crore, announced during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, are already under various stages of implementation and commencement, with the potential to generate 1,02,557 direct and indirect employment opportunities across the state.

Presenting the 2026-27 Assam Budget in the Legislative Assembly, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit marked a defining milestone in the state's economic transformation.

He informed the House that the summit attracted investment and infrastructure commitments exceeding ₹5.18 lakh crore from the private sector, public sector enterprises and key infrastructure ministries of the Government of India.

The minister said projects worth over Rs 3.10 lakh crore have already moved into the implementation phase, reflecting strong investor confidence in Assam's growth trajectory.

Highlighting key industrial developments, Baruah said the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility at Jagiroad is expected to commence production in November this year, while construction work on the Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL) project at Namrup is progressing steadily.

Looking ahead, the government announced plans to establish industrial parks in every district, develop land banks, and strengthen industrial infrastructure and incentive policies to attract the next wave of investments into the state.

The government said these initiatives are aimed at accelerating industrialisation, creating employment opportunities, and positioning Assam as a major investment destination in Northeast India.