In a major boost to Assam’s industrial landscape, ₹174.09 crore worth of investments have been committed by 56 investors under the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative to Dhubri District.

The investments span across key sectors, aiming to drive economic growth and generate employment opportunities in the state, informs Dhubri District Commissioner, Dibakar Nath.

The Industries sector leads the investment push, with ₹168.43 crore from 26 investors, targeting ventures such as ice cream manufacturing, chips and sweets production, rice and flour mills, mustard oil units, stone crushers, plastic recycling, steel furniture, multiplexes, cold storage, diagnostic centers, bakeries, and malls.

The Veterinary sector, backed by ₹1.45 crore from five investors, will focus on poultry, piggery, and dairy farming. The Agriculture sector will receive ₹1.05 crore from five investors, supporting vermicompost, seed production, millet food products, rice milling, and chili processing units.

Traditional industries will also benefit, with six investors committing ₹69 lakh to the Handloom sector, focusing on the manufacturing of Assamese textiles such as Mekhla, sarees, and gamocha. Under ASRLM (Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission), eight investors have pledged ₹57 lakh for ventures including mushroom cultivation, bamboo products, disposable plates, prawn farming, and vermicompost production.



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Subsequently, the Fisheries sector, with an investment of ₹1.9 crore from six investors, will establish dry fish units, fish species farming, boating, angling, fish feed production, and fish farming.

Meanwhile, the live streaming programme of Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, 2025 was held at the conference hall of DC office Dhubri which was presided over by DC and ADCs, administrative officers along with the concerned departmental officers, entrepreneurs, investors, etc. were also present in the meeting and MOU was signed between the investors and entrepreneurs, businessesmen etc. DC said that the entire purpose of the said programme is to build a healthy eco system for supporting the economic and financial status of the state.

Nature Harvest Agro processors Pvt. Limited has invested about 93 crores and a 70 megawatt solar project at Khudigaon , Bilasipara also has a major investment which will have about 1 lakh 88 thousand solar panels.

This wave of investment under Advantage Assam 2.0 marks a significant step towards industrial expansion and rural development, strengthening Assam’s position as a hub for entrepreneurship and economic progress. Authorities have assured full support to investors, ensuring a smooth implementation of these projects to maximize their impact on the state’s economy.