A delegation led by Assam’s Industries and Commerce Minister, Bimal Borah, showcased investment opportunities in the northeastern state during a London Investor Meet this week.

The roadshow, organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Friday, served as a precursor to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit scheduled to take place in Guwahati next month.

Minister Borah emphasized Assam's strategic location as the "gateway to South-East Asia" and its investor-friendly policies, inviting UK businesses to collaborate in the state’s journey toward sustainable growth and global partnerships.

“Our shared history, especially in the tea and petroleum sectors, has not only shaped Assam’s economy but also deepened cultural and technological ties between Assam and the UK,” Borah said during his address.

Highlighting his recent discussions with Catherine West, the UK’s Indo-Pacific Minister at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Borah spoke of plans to enhance economic ties, research collaborations, and initiatives in clean energy and infrastructure development, with Assam at the core of these efforts.

Known for its vibrant cultural heritage, natural beauty, and economic potential, Assam is poised to attract global investments. Guwahati, the state capital, was spotlighted as the “gateway to the Seven Sisters” states in India’s Northeast—a region rich in natural resources and human capital.



Also Read: Assam: Waterbird census in Pobitora indicates increase in number of avian guests

The minister also noted Assam’s remarkable economic progress, with a growth rate of 12.62% over the past decade and ambitious plans to double the state’s economy by 2030.

India’s Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, Sujit Ghosh, underscored Assam’s diverse offerings, from tea and silk to its business-friendly ecosystem.

“Assam provides immense opportunities for UK investors looking to be part of India’s remarkable growth story. Welcome to Assam, welcome to India,” said Ghosh.

Kevin McCole, Managing Director of the UK India Business Council (UKIBC), reinforced the sentiment, highlighting the growing strength of the UK-India trade relationship and its potential to benefit Assam.

With its unique advantages and ambitious plans, Assam aims to position itself as a hub for innovation, trade, and sustainable development on the global stage.



(With inputs from PTI)