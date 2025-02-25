The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit has emerged as a pivotal platform for fostering innovation and sustainable development in the state, drawing industry leaders and experts from across the country.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Bootes Impex Tech expressed enthusiasm about the summit's potential in driving technological advancements and sustainable initiatives. "I am very proud to be here. This event has left us highly impressed, and we look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions. Our company is working towards establishing India's first net-zero construction enterprise, and this summit will provide valuable insights and collaboration opportunities with the people of Assam to achieve this goal," he stated.

With a focus on technology-driven growth and environmental sustainability, Advantage Assam 2.0 is expected to open new avenues for investment and strategic partnerships, reinforcing Assam’s position as an emerging hub for innovation and green infrastructure.





Also read: Assam: 117 grams of suspected heroin seized in Ratabari, one arrested