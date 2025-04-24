Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore, unveiled during the Advantage Assam business summit, will commence by the end of this year.

These projects, both from government and private sectors, are part of the over Rs 5.18 lakh crore investment proposals received during the two-day summit in February.

The Chief Minister highlighted that among the key projects is the Guwahati Ring Road, with the foundation stone to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September. Additionally, the state government has initiated discussions with the Finance Ministry and RBI for the creation of a commemorative coin in honor of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary, which will also feature a series of year-long events.

Another significant development is the Rs 7,500-crore Guwahati Ring Road, which includes a bridge over the Brahmaputra, connecting Narengi and Kuruwa. Over Rs 1,000 crore will be spent by the state government on this project, with the central government providing Rs 3,000 crore as viability gap funding.



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Among the other major announcements, the construction of the new Ammonia-Urea Complex at Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) is set to begin by December, with tenders being released by September. Furthermore, the Bio-Refinery at Numaligarh Refinery, utilizing bamboo to produce ethanol, will be inaugurated by Modi during his visit.

Discussions with the Adani Group have also led to plans for the new airport terminus in Guwahati to be inaugurated in October, with construction on the Guwahati Aerocity project also slated to begin in the same month. Additionally, two more infrastructure projects—a greenfield highway between Guwahati and Silchar, and a tunnel under the Brahmaputra between Numaligarh and Gohpur—are set to receive approval soon.

These projects mark significant strides toward Assam's economic and infrastructural development, with the state poised to see substantial progress in the coming months.