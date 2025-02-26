Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 concluded with a record-breaking investment commitment of Rs 4,91,500 crore.

The summit, aimed at accelerating Assam’s industrial growth and infrastructure development, saw participation from top investors, industry leaders, and policymakers.

Speaking at the event’s conclusion, CM Sarma expressed confidence in Assam’s emerging role as a key investment destination in India.

“We have witnessed tremendous enthusiasm from investors. The challenge now is to ensure that these MoUs translate into real projects that drive economic transformation,” he stated.



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The summit focused on strategic sectors such as petrochemicals, renewable energy, tourism, healthcare, logistics, and IT, positioning Assam as a hub for both domestic and international investments. The infrastructure push, backed by the government’s policy reforms, is expected to boost employment, trade, and connectivity in the region.

CM Sarma reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to providing a business-friendly environment, assuring investors of fast-tracked clearances, policy support, and world-class infrastructure to facilitate project execution.

With Advantage Assam 2.0 setting a new benchmark in investment commitments, the state looks forward to witnessing unprecedented industrial growth and economic prosperity in the coming years.