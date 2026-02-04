Advocate Ajanta Talukdar seeks BJP ticket from Morigaon Assembly seat

Political activity has intensified across Assam ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, with heightened enthusiasm and competition within the ruling BJP over party nominations.

Reflecting this trend, Guwahati High Court advocate Ajanta Talukdar has formally submitted her application seeking the BJP ticket from the 54 Morigaon Assembly constituency.

Talukdar filed her application at the Morigaon district BJP office, officially staking her claim for the party’s candidature from the constituency, which is considered a stronghold of the BJP.

Party sources said the Morigaon seat has witnessed keen competition this time, with around 10 aspirants so far submitting their applications to the district BJP president to contest the elections.

Speaking to the media after filing her application, Talukdar said she has been actively associated with various party programmes for a long time. She stated that her decision to seek the BJP ticket was driven by her commitment to ensure holistic development of the Morigaon constituency and to safeguard the legitimate rights of its people. Even before the announcement of tickets, she outlined several key promises focusing on development and public service in the region.

The move has generated considerable discussion in political circles, as a Guwahati High Court advocate has sought candidature from Morigaon, potentially challenging the sitting MLA or other senior party leaders. With multiple aspirants in the fray, it remains to be seen whom the party leadership will place its confidence in.

As the election schedule draws closer, political temperatures in Morigaon are rising, with the contest for the BJP ticket emerging as a closely watched development in the district.

