Advocate dies of cardiac arrest at Assam's Rangia court premises
An advocate passed away due to cardiac arrest at Rangia court, Assam, causing disruption in court proceedings. The court has initiated an inquiry and offered condolences to the family.
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A tragic and sudden incident occurred at the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Rangia on April 22, where an advocate collapsed and died due to a suspected cardiac arrest.
The deceased has been identified as Haidar Ali, who had come to the court from the Gauhati High Court in connection with a case.
According to reports, he suddenly collapsed within the court premises and passed away on the spot.
Haidar Ali was a resident of Basistha in Guwahati and originally hailed from Bongaigaon.
Further details regarding the incident are awaited.
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