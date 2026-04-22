Advocate dies of cardiac arrest at Assam's Rangia court premises

A tragic and sudden incident occurred at the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Rangia on April 22, where an advocate collapsed and died due to a suspected cardiac arrest.

The deceased has been identified as Haidar Ali, who had come to the court from the Gauhati High Court in connection with a case.

According to reports, he suddenly collapsed within the court premises and passed away on the spot.

Haidar Ali was a resident of Basistha in Guwahati and originally hailed from Bongaigaon.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.