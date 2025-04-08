In a significant legal development amidst the ongoing dissent over the proposed relocation of the Gauhati High Court to North Guwahati, Advocate General Devajit Saikia has initiated contempt of court proceedings against three lawyers for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the judiciary.

As per official records, two separate cases of contempt have been registered. Case No. 1/2025 has been filed against Senior Advocate Anil Kumar Bhattacharya and others, while Case No. 2/2025 names Advocate Pallavi Talukdar along with others.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Unni Krishnan Nair at the Gauhati High Court heard the case on April 8 and after hearing both parties, the court has reserved its order.

The filing of these petitions comes at a time when the Gauhati High Court Bar Association continues its protest against the relocation move, citing concerns over accessibility and institutional legacy.

Advocate General of Assam, Devajit Saikia, had resigned from the membership of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) following differences over the proposed relocation of the High Court premises to North Guwahati.

His resignation came in the wake of strong opposition from the GHCBA against the shifting of the existing High Court premises.

In his resignation letter addressed to the President of the GHCBA, Saikia stated that his constitutional and official duties required him to align with the decision of the Gauhati High Court and the Government of Assam regarding the proposed relocation.

He emphasized that the move aimed to provide a better and more conducive environment for the legal fraternity, including lawyers, judges, litigants, and other stakeholders.

“Personally also, I, without any hesitation, support the decision and process to shift the present High Court premise to the proposed new location, which is not only the call of the hour due to various deficiencies and shortfalls in the existing infrastructure but also will provide a much better working ambience to the new generation and upcoming lawyers while mitigating all existing deficiencies,” Saikia wrote in his letter.

The GHCBA has been actively protesting against the proposed shift, citing concerns about accessibility, disruption of legal proceedings, and the impact on legal professionals and litigants. The association has organized demonstrations and voiced strong opposition to the plan.

Saikia acknowledged the stark contrast in positions between the GHCBA and the government on this issue and expressed concern over potential conflicts of interest.