On Monday evening an advocate from Barpeta was purportedly stabbed to death within the middle of the street at Bilortari Hati in Barpeta.

The deceased advocate was recognized as Rinima Begum, an inhabitant of Banbariya village.

She had visited her sister’s house in the Azad Nagar region for medical reasons.

She at that point took her sister to a clinic for a check-up and whereas getting into the car, three unidentified people on a cruiser arrived and cut her with a dagger.

The men instantly fled the spot after the occurrence and local people took Rinima to the hospital but she was declared dead by the doctors.

The process behind the kill isn't known but it has been suspected that it can be related to personal enmity.

The police are examining the whole matter.