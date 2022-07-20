Assam became the latest state to detect African Swine Fever in pigs. Golaghat district has been added to the list of affected areas along with other districts in the state. In the Golaghat district, there are already signs of unnatural death and disease in pigs.

The District Magistrate has issued several restrictions after the unnatural death of pigs on a pig farm in Barakchari village under Gamariguri development Block of Golaghat district was confirmed to be caused by African swine fever.

Additional District Magistrate Kuldeep Hazarika issued the ban under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The Assam government has declared the village an epicenter of African swine fever and banned the sale of pigs, pork, pig feed, and other pork products within a radius of 1 km of the village to prevent the spread of the disease.

In addition, exchanging pigs, pork, pig feed, and other pork products from Barakchari village (infected area) for safe areas is prohibited.

The ban is imposed with immediate effect. Action will be taken against anyone who violates the order under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.