Due to the recent surge in African Swine Fever infection, the district government has enforced Section 144 in certain areas of Assam's Golaghat district.

Kuldeep Hazarika. Additional District Magistrate of Golaghat has issued several restrictions after it was confirmed that the unnatural death of pigs in the pig farm in the house of a man from Hatichukia village under the Eastern Development Block of Golaghat district was a case of African swine fever.

The Additional District Magistrate imposed the ban under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. In view of the fact that the village has already been declared a hub of African swine fever through an order of the Assam government, the sale of pig, pork, piglets, and other pig-related products has been banned up to a 1 km radius of the village so that the disease does not spread to other places.

Apart from this, the exchange of products made from pig, pork, and pig feed has also been banned from Hatichukia village (infected area) to uninfected areas.

Pigs have been banned from feeding waste. The ban has been imposed with immediate effect. Violation of this order will lead to action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order said.