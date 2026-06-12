African Swine Fever outbreak prompts restrictions in Assam's Charaideo district

The Charaideo district administration has imposed a series of restrictions in parts of the district following the detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) cases in pigs, officials said on Friday, June 12.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Neha Yadav, laboratory tests confirmed ASF infections among pigs in Lukhurakhan Gaon under the Mahmora Revenue Circle, prompting the administration to take preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Invoking powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the district administration prohibited the transportation of live pigs, pig products and pork meat within the Mahmora Revenue Circle with immediate effect.

The order also bans the sale of pork and pork products, as well as the slaughter, sale and purchase of pigs within the affected revenue circle.

Authorities have directed pig owners and breeders to maintain strict biosecurity measures and immediately report any pig deaths to the Veterinary Department. Carcasses are to be disposed of through deep burial in accordance with prescribed biosecurity protocols.

The administration has further stipulated that transportation of pig feed will require prior permission from the Veterinary Department.

Officials said the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to prevent further spread of the highly contagious viral disease, which affects pigs and wild boars.

The prohibitory order came into force immediately and will remain in effect until further notice. Violations will attract action under the relevant provisions of the BNSS, the order stated.