AFSPA extended for six months in Tinsukia, Charaideo and Sivasagar districts of Assam

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been extended for another six months in three districts of Assam — Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Sivasagar — effective from October 1, according to a notification issued by the state’s Political Department on September 27.

The Assam government had recommended to the Centre that these districts continue to be classified as 'Disturbed Areas' under the AFSPA, citing the need for further vigilance. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs concurred with the recommendation, allowing the extension.

Authorities noted that the overall law-and-order situation in Assam has improved significantly over the years due to sustained counter-insurgency operations and proactive measures by security forces. However, sporadic incidents involving suspected ULFA cadres, the only militant group still active in the state, have been reported. Additionally, there has been documented movement of NSCN cadres through these districts, primarily linked to extortion, recruitment drives, and other subversive activities.



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The AFSPA was first imposed in Assam on the intervening night of November 27–28, 1990, and has since been extended every six months after review. While the Act was withdrawn from the entire state in April 2022, nine districts and one subdivision of Cachar remained under its purview. Over the past two years, AFSPA has been gradually lifted from six of these districts, but the state has opted to retain it in Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Sivasagar.

The controversial law empowers security forces to conduct operations, search premises, and arrest individuals without a prior warrant, while also granting them immunity in the event of operational mishaps. Civil society groups, rights activists, and opposition parties have repeatedly demanded the complete repeal of AFSPA from the Northeast, alleging its misuse and the violation of human rights.

For now, the extension ensures that security forces continue to exercise special powers in these three Upper Assam districts until at least March 2026.