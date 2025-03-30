The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been extended for another six months in Assam’s Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Sivasagar districts, effective April 1, 2024. Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has revoked the act in Dibrugarh district, marking a continued reduction in the law’s footprint in the state.

The Assam government’s Political (A) Department issued an official notification regarding the decision. The move aligns with the state administration’s broader plan to develop Dibrugarh as Assam’s second capital.

Enacted in 1958, AFSPA grants sweeping powers to the armed forces in areas declared “disturbed,” enabling them to conduct searches, make arrests, and use lethal force under specific circumstances. While authorities defend the law as a crucial security measure, it has faced consistent criticism from human rights organizations and civil society groups for alleged misuse.

Beyond Assam, the Union government has also extended AFSPA for six more months in various parts of Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh:

Manipur: The entire state remains under AFSPA, except for 13 police station areas across five districts, including Imphal, Thoubal, and Bishnupur.

Nagaland: The law continues to be in effect in eight districts and 21 police station jurisdictions spanning five other districts.

Arunachal Pradesh: AFSPA remains active in the districts of Tirap, Changlang, Longding, and three police station areas in Namsai.

The latest extension highlights the Centre’s security concerns in the Northeast, even as calls for the complete repeal of AFSPA persist. However, the partial withdrawal in Assam signals a gradual shift in approach, with the state government aiming to limit the law’s scope while balancing security priorities.