The Government of Assam in the exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (Act 28 of 1958) had declared the areas covering 4 (Four) districts viz. (1) Tinsukia; (2) Dibrugarh; (3) Charaideo; and (4) Sivasagar of the State of Assam as "Disturbed Area" vide notification No. HMA-19015/9/2019-Political(A)/74 dated 27/09/2023 with effect from 01/10/2023 for a period of 6 (six) months.

Assam Police Headquarters have submitted a report showing the improvement of the Law and Order situation in the state of Assam barring one militant organization being active in 4 districts of Assam viz. Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar and Charaideo and offered views that the imposition of “Disturbed Area” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 may be continued in the above-mentioned districts of Assam beyond 31st March 2024.



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Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, after due consideration of the proposal, informed the Govt. of Assam vide letter No. 11011/51/2015-NE.V dated 27/03/2024 to maintain “status-quo” regarding “Disturbed Areas” in the State of Assam for a further period of six months w.e.f. 01/04/2024.