After 32 years in Congress, Bhupen Borah set to join BJP in major political shift

Senior Assam leader Bhupen Kumar Borah is set to formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party at 10 am on Sunday, February 22, at the party’s state headquarters, in what is being seen as a major political development in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present during the joining programme.

BJP state president Dilip Saikia and senior party leader Baijayant Panda are also expected to attend the event.

Borah had earlier announced that after 32 years in the Indian National Congress, he would begin a new political chapter by joining the BJP, describing the decision as one taken with conviction and clarity.

Sources indicate that Borah is likely to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the Bihpuria constituency, though an official announcement regarding his candidature is yet to be made.

His entry into the BJP is expected to have significant political implications in Assam, particularly in Upper Assam, where electoral equations are already undergoing rapid changes.