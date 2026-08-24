After 815 treated in flood-hit Upper Assam, healthcare society plans long-term referral, rehabilitation network

The Assam Healthcare Cooperative Society has launched a Health Camps and Rehabilitation Programme in Upper Assam, with its first phase covering five health camps in Nazira and Sivasagar that provided medical consultations and basic clinical assessments to 815 people between August 16 and 19.

The initiative is being developed as a “pathfinder” programme aimed at linking community health camps with longer-term healthcare membership, preventive health education, referrals, mental health support and rehabilitation services.

The five camps were held at Rajapul and Garali in Nazira, Dhitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School, Betbari Chariali and Nimaijan.

The largest camp, held at Dhitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School, catered to 260 teachers, employees, students and members of neighbouring flood-affected communities. At Nimaijan, where floodwater had not fully receded and some residents were still living beside the road, the medical team conducted the camp outdoors.

Doctors and nursing personnel provided consultations, basic assessments and medicines during the camps. The medicines were supplied by India Carbon Limited.

The Society said the response from children, adolescents, working-age adults and elderly people, particularly women and families, highlighted the need for healthcare services closer to communities.

“We want to learn what can be made practical, sustainable and genuinely useful within the Society’s capacity,” a spokesperson said, adding that the initiative would use health camps as an entry point to connect people with membership, health information, follow-up care and appropriate local healthcare providers.

The Society has also begun discussions with hospitals and diagnostic facilities in Sivasagar and Jorhat to build a local referral network.

In Sivasagar, discussions have been held with Sukapha Hospital, Pragati Hospital and Sampriti Hospital, while in Jorhat, the Society has approached AG Hospital, Sanjivani Hospital and Barua Clinical Laboratory.

According to the Society, Sukapha Hospital and AG Hospital have indicated interest in the proposed tie-ups, while discussions with the other facilities are continuing.

The proposed network will facilitate referrals for diagnostic assessment, treatment, rehabilitation and follow-up care.

The programme will also focus on preventive healthcare, including awareness about common diseases, sanitation, nutrition, early detection and appropriate help-seeking.

Young people will be a particular focus, with planned activities covering healthy lifestyles, substance misuse, sexual and reproductive health, digital wellbeing and early help-seeking.

Mental health awareness and referral support will also be incorporated into the programme, particularly for young people and families affected by flooding, displacement and prolonged disruption.

The United Assam Association of the UK Charitable Trust has approved a £1,000 grant to support the initiative. India Carbon Limited has provided medicines for the health camps.

The Society said the programme was not intended to duplicate existing government or institutional healthcare services but to identify gaps and develop a sustainable local support network.

The next phase will focus on offering free healthcare membership, formalising partnerships with healthcare providers, developing referral and follow-up mechanisms, conducting preventive health activities and gradually incorporating mental-health and rehabilitation support.

The Society said the programme's success would be assessed not merely by the number of people attending camps, but by its ability to connect communities with continuing healthcare support and build a sustainable local network across Upper Assam.