The Dibrugarh Police picked up Saira Begum, sister of Baidullah Khan, the main accused in Vineet Bagaria’s suicide case, early in the morning today.

Saira was detained by the Dibrugarh Police against an FIR filed by Kamruddin Ahmed and his wife Minu Begum of Boiragimath, Dibrugarh.

As per reports, Kamruddin Ahmed borrowed a loan from Baidullah’s father Abdula Khan. The interest levied against the loan was exorbitant making it difficult for Kamruddin to return back the amount considering his poor financial standing.

On failure of returning the loan amount along with the interest, Saira allegedly threatened Meenu and her family with dire consequences. With no options at her disposal, Meenu Begum sold one of her kidneys to clear the debt.

Following which Kamruddin and his wife Meenu registered an FIR against Saira Begum.

The case was registered against Saira Begum under Dibrugarh PS Case number 418/22, section 341,387,297/506/34 IPC.

For the unversed, the Dibrugarh Police arrested three persons, including Baidullah Khan in connection with the suicide of an animal rights activist, Vineet Bagaria.

It is to be noted that Vineet had earlier lodged police complaints on July 1, 2022, stating that one Baidullah Khan and his friend Sanjoy Sharma of Dibrugarh had given life threats to him and his father Kailash Kumar Bagaria over the phone. The incident took place on June 30, 2022.

According to the police complaint, Vineet said that both the culprits armed with harmful objects came to their house at Sani Mandir Road in Dibrugarh to kill them and asked them to come out of their residence.

The culprits also abused the family verbally and threatened to demolish their house premises and grab their property, the complaint report stated.

Vineet then decided to end his life by leaving a video message. The video soon went viral on social media platforms.

Later, another complaint was lodged by the father of the victim addressing the Superintendent of police, Dibrugarh stating the same on July 5, 2022.

Recently, the Dibrugah administration demolished the house of Baidullah Khan alleging that the building was constructed illegally.