After registering its name in the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest Bihu dance performance with more than 11,000 artists, Assam is now preparing for yet another Guinness World Record.

The Bodo community of Assam is aiming to bring its folk dance Bagarumba dance on the global stage.

Right after Bihu’s thumping entry into the Guinness World Records, Bodo community’s Bagarumba Dance will now attempt for the World Record with more than 20,000 artists.

Speaking to reporters, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) advisor Kusum Swargiary said, "You all know that after the successful biggest Bihu dance performance at a single venue in Guwahati on April 14, etching its name on a global stage, the government is now mulling to bring forth Bodo community's folk dance Bagarumba dance on the global platform aiming for a Guinness World Record".

Bodoland Territorial Region Chief Pramod Boro has announced plans to put the traditional Bodo dance form of Bagurumba in the Guinness Book of World Records. Speaking on April 20, Chief Boro expressed his vision to make Bagurumba a globally recognized dance form and shared his thoughts on the upcoming Baisakh festival celebrations in Assam.

Boro stated that over 20,000 dancers, or possibly more or less, would participate in the Bagurumba dance performance during the Baisakh festival. He emphasized that the focus should be on the cultural significance and emotional value of the festival, rather than monetary aspects. "One should not think about money when it comes to divine festivals like Baisakh or Rongali. People should not bring up the topic of money and ruin the emotions associated with the festival," he said.

As per sources, several Bodo organisations including Bodo Sahitya Sabha are already moving ahead with the preparation for the mega dance performance which is likely to take place next year.

The development comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the government’s initiative to bring the folk dance of the Bodo community on the world stage.

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