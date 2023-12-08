As the Lok Sabha elections have come closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strengthened their organisational mobility in a fast pace once again. State BJP has taken up various agendas to strengthen their organisational power in the Upper Assam after a booth strengthening mission in BTR for almost one and a half months.

Through a press release sent to the media department from the main office of the party, spokesperson Dr Juri Sarma Bordoloi stated that Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma; President of State BJP, Bhabesh Kalita; and the senior members of the party have taken many steps to heighten the organisational power of the party and make the party more efficient in each constituency before the Lok Sabha elections.

After a successful mission in BTR, the party is paying special attention to Upper Assam. In many assembly constituencies under the Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency, the Chief Minister, State President and Organisational General Secretary visited many working officials of the party and took notice of their opinion in the last two days and the possibility of forming the policies for elections in these constituencies based on their opinions is assured.

The spokesperson also mentioned that there will be a meeting with the working officials of the other constituencies as well with the Chief Minister, President and also the senior members of the party in the upcoming stages. She also said that ministers, MLAs and other senior officials of the party have been appointed to inspect the organisational work for the elections in each constituency. Officials appointed for inspection in several constituencies have already submitted a report on the situation of the organisational work to the state committee.

