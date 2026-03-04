After Congress, Raijor Dal releases first list of candidates for Assam Assembly Polls 2026
Raijor Dal on March 4 released its first list of 11 candidates, just a day after Congress released its first list of candidates, ahead of the Assam Assembly Elections 2026.
Raijor Dal on March 4 released its first list of 11 candidates, just a day after Congress released its first list of candidates, ahead of the Assam Assembly Elections 2026.
The list, issued from the party’s head office at Mathgharia, Guwahati, was formally signed by party president Akhil Gogoi. But it needs mention, the list misses out on the key constituency - Sivasagar, the seat presently being held by the Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi.
According to the official notification (Ref No: RD/ADMIN/AAE/L/1, dated 04-03-2026), the party’s election committee has approved the following candidates to contest the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections:
East Goalpara (14) –Abdur Rashid Mandal
Jalukbari (37) – Romen Chandra Borthakur
Manas (41) – Anjan Talukdar
Dalgaon (51) – Ajijur Rahman
Dhing (55) – Mehboob Mukhtar
Tezpur (67) – Alok Nath
Sisiborgaon (79) – Dulal Chandra Barua
Margherita (83) – Rahul Chetry
Digboi (84) – Lakhyajyoti Gogoi
Mariani (101) – Dr Gyanashree Bora
Bokakhat (105) – Ratan Dao
The announcement comes amid heightened tensions within the opposition camp, particularly over seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress.
Notably, the inclusion of constituencies such as East Goalpara, Dhing, Margherita and Mariani, all central to ongoing alliance discussions, indicates that Raijor Dal is prepared to press ahead with its electoral strategy regardless of a final agreement.
The Indian National Congress on Tuesday, March 3, released its first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026, setting the stage for an intense political contest in the state.
Among the prominent names in the list is Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, who has been fielded from the Jorhat constituency. Former state party chief Ripun Bora has been nominated from Barchalla, while Debabrata Saikia will contest from Nazira.
The party has also nominated candidates across reserved constituencies, including Majuli (ST), Bokajan (ST), Rongkhang (ST), Boko-Chaygaon (ST), Jonai (ST), and multiple Scheduled Caste segments such as Barpeta (SC), Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC), Jagiroad (SC), Raha (SC), and Ramkrishna Nagar (SC), signalling its outreach to diverse social groups.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today